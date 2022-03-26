 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Columbus: Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s war, victory over Matt Brown

Bryan Barberena defeated Matt Brown at UFC Columbus. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In an instant classic, Bryan Barberena picked up a split decision win against Matt Brown at UFC Columbus. After a three-round war, the judges gave ‘Bam Bam’ the win against the veteran, but professional fighters praised both men on Twitter.

