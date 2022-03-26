UFC Columbus: Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s war, victory over Matt Brown

In an instant classic, Bryan Barberena picked up a split decision win against Matt Brown at UFC Columbus. After a three-round war, the judges gave ‘Bam Bam’ the win against the veteran, but professional fighters praised both men on Twitter.

These fights are insane what an energy #UFCColombus — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) March 27, 2022

The lads are working and the lads are scrapping!! #UFCColombus — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022

Just when you think you saw the fotn here comes Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 27, 2022

This the kinda fight you show your friend who’s never watched UFC. Both guys leaving everything in the cage. #UFCColombus — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 27, 2022

Brown still got it give him that 8 fight contract — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Dam Matt brown really is immortal — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 27, 2022

I feel like I’m watching Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin all over again!! #UFCColumbus #Sinister! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022

Absolute animals!! That was incredible #UFCColombus — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 27, 2022

Fights like that are why I LOVE this sport. — michael (@bisping) March 27, 2022

@IamTheImmortal is just built different. 29-28 Brown. Hell of a fight guys! #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Matt Brown is a straight OG! If he doesn’t get into the HOF I’m flipping off the entire fight world! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 27, 2022

Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters #UFCColombus — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022