UFC Columbus: Pros react to Bryan Barberena’s war, victory over Matt Brown

In an instant classic, Bryan Barberena picked up a split decision win against Matt Brown at UFC Columbus. After a three-round war, the judges gave ‘Bam Bam’ the win against the veteran, but professional fighters praised both men on Twitter.
Let’s gooo immortal @IamTheImmortal #UFCColumbus @UFC— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 27, 2022
These dudes are throwing down!! #Sinister! #UFCColumbus— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022
This fight is so insane @ufc @IamTheImmortal @bryan_barberena— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) March 27, 2022
These fights are insane what an energy #UFCColombus— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) March 27, 2022
The lads are working and the lads are scrapping!! #UFCColombus— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022
Just when you think you saw the fotn here comes Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 27, 2022
This the kinda fight you show your friend who’s never watched UFC. Both guys leaving everything in the cage. #UFCColombus— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 27, 2022
What a brawl! #UFCColombus— Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) March 27, 2022
Brown still got it give him that 8 fight contract— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
Dam Matt brown really is immortal— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 27, 2022
What a war!!!! #UFCColumbus— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) March 27, 2022
I feel like I’m watching Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin all over again!! #UFCColumbus #Sinister!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022
Absolute animals!! That was incredible #UFCColombus— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022
Wow— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 27, 2022
Fights like that are why I LOVE this sport.— michael (@bisping) March 27, 2022
@IamTheImmortal is just built different. 29-28 Brown. Hell of a fight guys! #UFCColumbus— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022
Matt Brown is a straight OG! If he doesn’t get into the HOF I’m flipping off the entire fight world!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 27, 2022
Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters #UFCColombus— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2022
Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022
