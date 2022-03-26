UFC Columbus highlights: Kai Kara-France decisions Askar Askarov in entertaining scrap

Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France put on quite a show at UFC Columbus on Saturday night.

Askarov was relentless in his pursuit of the takedown, getting Kara-France down and attempting to secure a rear-naked choke in the first round. The 29-year-old would have none of it, and defended well until the horn signifying the end of the round sounded. Kara-France started to press forward and let his hands go in the second round, hurting Askarov on several occasions. Now likely 1-1, the flyweights went after it in the third round. Askarov tried to get the fight to the ground again, but Kara-France kept getting to his feet and unloading with heavy shots.

In the end, the City Kickboxing star earned a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Kara-France made it clear he wanted a shot at the winner of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4, which is being targeted for an event in the summer.

“I know I’m the best in the world, so I just got to back myself,” said Kara-France.

Check out play-by-play from our own Tim Burke of Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France:

Round 2 - Kara-France with a right. Leg kick. Big combo from Kara-France seems to hurt Askarov a bit! Askarov shoots. Elbow from KKF. Kara-France gets him down, at least partially. He’s on the Aback again. KKF spins away and they reset. Leg kick from Kara-France. Inside leg kick from Askarov. Kara-France with a left and a jab. Askarov shoots but Kara-France defends. Big right and a left from Kara-France! Askarov is definitely hurt now! He shoots bus is rebuffed. Huge left from Kara-France! The crowd is really behind him. Askarov weakly shoots again. They trade rights. Inside leg kick from Kara-France. 10-9 Kara-France.