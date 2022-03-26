UFC Columbus: Pros react to Kai Kara-France, Alexa Grasso’s thrilling victories

First, Kai Kara-France picked up an upset unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov. Afterwards, Alexa Grasso scored her first ever submission win with a rear-naked choke against Joanne Wood at UFC Columbus’ co-main event. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both bouts.

Grasso vs. Wood

Excited for these two girls to throw down #UFCColombus — Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) March 27, 2022

This is already I like them both #UFCColumbus — Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) March 27, 2022

Yeeeeehh that co-main event!!!

JOJO vs GRASSO #UFCColumbus — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) March 27, 2022

That entire ending sequence was super weird... #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Title Shot ✅ @ufc Grasso showing off some Jiujitsu #UFCColumbus — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 27, 2022

Grasso earned a title shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

@AlexaGrasso is a legitimate problem. Well done. #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Kara-France vs. Askarov

Aight this fight bout to be good I think askar finishes him — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

10-8? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 27, 2022

Askars legs gonna be heavy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Askarov is a problem on the ground. Relentless body triangle to end the round. Don't think this one lasts past the 2nd #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Kai boy!!!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 27, 2022

KKF is a doggggggg! #UFCColumbus — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 27, 2022

Kara-france is a animal!!! I'm hip bro I'm hip!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

Brooooo Kara-France literally just told him he is about to go down... oof. He is feeling it. 1 round a piece. #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Kara-France is throwing some heat tonight! #UFCColumbus — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) March 27, 2022

Flyweights steal the show yet again! WHAT A FIGHT. To think they wanted to cancel this division #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Don’t blink! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 27, 2022