UFC Columbus: Pros react to Kai Kara-France, Alexa Grasso’s thrilling victories

First, Kai Kara-France picked up an upset unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov. Afterwards, Alexa Grasso scored her first ever submission win with a rear-naked choke against Joanne Wood at UFC Columbus’ co-main event. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both bouts.
Grasso vs. Wood
Let’s go Joanne!! #UFCColombus— Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 27, 2022
Excited for these two girls to throw down #UFCColombus— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) March 27, 2022
This is already I like them both #UFCColumbus— Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) March 27, 2022
Yeeeeehh that co-main event!!!— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) March 27, 2022
JOJO vs GRASSO #UFCColumbus
That entire ending sequence was super weird... #UFCColumbus— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022
Title Shot ✅ @ufc Grasso showing off some Jiujitsu #UFCColumbus— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 27, 2022
Grasso earned a title shot— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
@AlexaGrasso is a legitimate problem. Well done. #UFCColumbus— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022
Kara-France vs. Askarov
Aight this fight bout to be good I think askar finishes him— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
10-8?— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 27, 2022
Askars legs gonna be heavy— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022
That was close!#UFCColumbus— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 27, 2022
Askarov is a problem on the ground. Relentless body triangle to end the round. Don't think this one lasts past the 2nd #UFCColumbus— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022
Kai boy!!!!!!— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 27, 2022
KARA FRANCE IS AN ANIMAL #UFCColumbus @UFC— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 27, 2022
KKF is a doggggggg! #UFCColumbus— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 27, 2022
Kara-france is a animal!!! I'm hip bro I'm hip!!!#UFCColumbus— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022
Brooooo Kara-France literally just told him he is about to go down... oof. He is feeling it. 1 round a piece. #UFCColumbus— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022
Kara-France is throwing some heat tonight! #UFCColumbus— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) March 27, 2022
Flyweights steal the show yet again! WHAT A FIGHT. To think they wanted to cancel this division #UFCColumbus— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022
Yeeeew!! @kaikarafrance you little savage!! #UFCColumbus— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 27, 2022
Don’t blink!— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 27, 2022
Very impressive by Kai to defend those rear nAked chokes then defend more takedowns and continue to stay sharp with his striking throughout #UFCColumbus— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 27, 2022
