UFC Columbus: Pros react to Kai Kara-France, Alexa Grasso’s thrilling victories

Kai Kara-France and Alexa Grasso scored important wins at UFC Columbus. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bouts.

By Lucas Rezende
Kai Kara-France defeated Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus.
First, Kai Kara-France picked up an upset unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov. Afterwards, Alexa Grasso scored her first ever submission win with a rear-naked choke against Joanne Wood at UFC Columbus’ co-main event. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both bouts.

Grasso vs. Wood

Kara-France vs. Askarov

