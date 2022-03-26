Pros react to Curtis Blaydes’ knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus main event

Once again, Curtis Blaydes was able to show more than just his wrestling skills. Against Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus, ‘Razor’ used his stand-up to knock down his opponent and followed it up with some violent ground and pound to secure the win in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Gotta go with my fellow Chi Town brotha Let's go @RazorBlaydes265!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

@RazorBlaydes265 looks like he is ready to commit a felony...#UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

No headbutt so that was a solid round in my book #UFCColumbus @ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) March 27, 2022

50gs for Curty B @RazorBlaydes265 — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

Wow I said to many people sleep on Curtis standup he got great striking when he throws — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

You have never seen me and @RazorBlaydes265 in the same room at the same time.

Beautiful work other me. #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Sheesh what a ko CHi-town stand up #UFCColumbus @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 27, 2022

Daaaaamn them windy city Right hands shutting the game down!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

Caption for the slow motion replay of that KO by Curtis Blaydes:

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line! #ThugjitsuThoughts — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 27, 2022