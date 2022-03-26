 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pros react to Curtis Blaydes’ knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus main event

Curtis Blaydes finished Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus, On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the victory.

By Lucas Rezende
Curtis Blaydes finished Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Once again, Curtis Blaydes was able to show more than just his wrestling skills. Against Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus, ‘Razor’ used his stand-up to knock down his opponent and followed it up with some violent ground and pound to secure the win in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

