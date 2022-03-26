ONE X results: Demetrious Johnson submits Rodtang Jitmuangnon in mixed-rules fight

ONE Championship celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday with an excellent event held at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The three-part extravaganza featured mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Muay Thai fights, most of which provided plenty of entertainment and some highlight-reel finishes.

Among those finishes was Demetrious Johnson, who met Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed-rules fight scheduled for four three-minute rounds. Rounds 1 and 3 were contested under a Muay Thai ruleset, and Rounds 2 and 4 were contested under an MMA ruleset.

Jitmuangnon pressed forward immediately and hit Johnson with a combination before ‘Mighty Mouse’ clinched up with the ‘Iron Man’ for a brief moment in the first round. The referee separated them, reminded Johnson about the current ruleset and continued the action. Jitmuangnon kept the pressure up on Johnson and connected with elbows, punches and kicks as time wound down. Johnson settled in and returned fire with solid right hands, but Jitmuangnon clearly got the better of him in the exchanges.

Johnson was entirely in his element in the second round, with the former UFC flyweight champion closing the distance on Jitmuangnon in hopes of getting the fight to the ground. Johnson eventually shot in, got to the back of Jitmuangnon with ease and started working for the rear-naked choke. Jitmuangnon defended well, but not well enough to deter Johnson, who adjusted and deepened the choke. Jitmuangnon refused to tap, so he went to sleep instead.

In his post-fight interview, Johnson said he expected the fight to unfold the way it did but knew he could withstand whatever Jitmuangnon threw at him.

“The game plan was to move around, draw out that left hook, and hit him with [the right hand],” said Johnson (h/t Nick Baldwin of The Score). “But he’s got a chin for days. So I told my coach, ‘We didn’t come over to Singapore to get yellow carded. I’m not going to stall. I want to f—king fight.’ ... So that’s all I did.”

Full Results:

Main Card (Part III):

Angela Lee def. Stamp Fairtex via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

Demetrious Johnson def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 2

Adriano Moraes def. Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:58 of Round 3

Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Shinya Aoki via TKO (punches) at 1:50 of Round 2

Eduard Folayang def. John Wayne Parr via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)

Superbon Singha Mawynn def. Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision (kickboxing)

Part II:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Felipe Lobo via knockout (punch) at 2:15 of Round 3 (Muay Thai)

Hiroki Akimoto def. Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision (kickboxing)

Seo Hee Ham def. Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision

Jihin Radzuan def. Itsuki Hirata via split decision

Tang Kai def. Kim Jae Woong via knockout (punch) at 2:07 of Round 1

Part I:

Chingiz Allazov def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision (kickboxing)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao ends in draw (submission grappling)

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nieky Holzken via knockout (punch) at 1:39 of Round 2 (Muay Thai)

Jeremy Miado def. Lito Adiwang via TKO (leg injury) at 2:56 of Round 2

Stephen Loman def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

Amir Khan def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Kang Ji Won def. Paul Elliott via knockout (punch) at 0:58 of Round 1

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly ends in a draw (submission grappling)

Senzo Ikeda def. Ryuto Sawada via TKO (knees) at 3:09 of Round 2