‘I got sh-t to do’ - Nate Diaz once again asks for UFC release

Request submitted, but will it be granted?

UFC star Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in nine months and doesn’t appear to have anything on the horizon with just one fight remaining on his contract. The former lightweight title challenger went to Twitter to ask for his release from the promotion.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

"I would like to request to be released from the UFC," Diaz said. "I apologize for asking online but you don't give me a fight asap I got sh-t to do."

Diaz also tagged the UFC, Dana White, and some guy named Hunter but definitely not Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Hopefully the other Hunter has got notifications on mute for a bit because his mentions are about to get wrecked for days to come.

The 36-year-old Diaz (20-13) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, notably hurting the presumptive next welterweight title challenger in the final round of their five-round contest. He had a memorable two-fight series in 2016 with Conor McGregor, winning the first before losing the rematch, but didn’t compete again until a win over Anthony Pettis in 2019. That victory turned into a BMF title bout with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, which he lost by doctor stoppage TKO.

This is not exactly new territory for Diaz to ask for his UFC release. Enter the time machine and you’ll find he made a similar request in 2014, but he eventually returned later in the year to fight Rafael dos Anjos.

Diaz has expressed interest in taking on Dustin Poirier and called out the UFC for not making the fight happen back in February. All that Dana White has mustered up in recent weeks is that he believes the chances of Nate re-upping his contract were “very good.”