UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus goes down in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The main event for this fight night will feature some big men, with Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus facing off with a possible heavyweight title shot at sake. The co-main goes down at women’s flyweight with Jojo Wood meeting Alexa Grasso.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Alexa Grasso vs. Joanne Wood

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Danaa Batgerel vs. Chris Gutierrez

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manan Fiorot

David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza