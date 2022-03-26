UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus goes down in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The main event for this fight night will feature some big men, with Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus facing off with a possible heavyweight title shot at sake. The co-main goes down at women’s flyweight with Jojo Wood meeting Alexa Grasso.
This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main Card
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
Alexa Grasso vs. Joanne Wood
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card
Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
Danaa Batgerel vs. Chris Gutierrez
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jennifer Maia vs. Manan Fiorot
David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau
Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza
