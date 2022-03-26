UFC Columbus betting odds: Curtis Blaydes favored to finish Chris Daukaus

The world’s premier MMA leagues continues its tour outside of Vegas tonight (March 26th) as UFC Columbus takes flight from the Nationwide Arena in the wrestling-rich state of Ohio. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s #4 ranked heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes, matched up with the #9 ranked, Chris Daukaus. Before the first fight of the night gets underway, let’s got take a gander at the betting odds for UFC Columbus.

Well, the oddsmakers are picking Blaydes by a mile over Daukaus in tonight’s main event. Curtis’ straight up moneyline is positioned around the -525 mark, while Chris’ underdog value is lurking at about +385. You have to factor in the experience of Blaydes, as well as his ace in the hole wrestling pedigree, on top of the fact that Daukaus was a full-time police officer (and thus part-time MMA fighter) not too far in the distant past. Although understandable, it still seems a bit crazy to see a betting line for a UFC top-10 heavyweight matchup this wide.

Since the betting odds for Blaydes vs. Daukaus are longer than the time it took for Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz to rematch, it’s no surprise to hear that the bookies are expecting a finish. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a strongly favored line of -280, with a +200 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.’

Blaydes is favored to stop Daukaus with strikes tonight. The proposition ‘Blaydes wins by TKO/KO’ is holding a -120 moneyline, while ‘Daukaus wins by TKO/KO’ is living at the other end of the spectrum at +550. The bottom line is that when Curtis decides to turn it on, his ground is pound is more devastating than just about anyone else’s on the third planet from the sun.

‘Blaydes wins inside distance’ is a more conservative option, but does costs a little more juice at -150. For those not feeling Curtis getting a finish, there’s also there’s the prop bet ‘Not Blaydes inside distance’ available at +110. The same sort of setup for Chris includes ‘Daukaus wins inside distance’ at sizable dog tag of +450, and then ‘Not Daukaus inside distance’ at a staggering favored line of -750.

Check out the UFC Columbus betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC Columbus contest, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcast. Be sure to subscribe to our SoundCloud Channel and YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!