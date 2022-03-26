UFC Columbus results: Curtis Blaydes crushes Chris Daukaus seconds into round two

It was the striking, not the wrestling, of heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes that got him the impressive win over Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Columbus.

Blaydes dropped Daukaus early in the 2nd round, pounced on him with ground strikes, and picked up his second win in a row and his sixth over his last seven fights. For Daukaus, a former Philadelphia police officer who rose quickly up the heavyweight ranks, he has suffered consecutive brutal knockout losses in as many bouts.

Daukaus landed an early right hand but absorbed a leg kick. Another right hand backed Blaydes up but he wasn’t seriously hurt. Blaydes worked the jab and low kick and then fired off a big right hand that swept across Daukaus’ face. One of Blaydes’ landed punches opened up a cut just on the left eyebrow of Daukaus. Of note beyond Blaydes working behind his jab and low kicks was his decision not to wrestle at all in the opening round. Little did we know he didn’t need to wrestle at all.

A mere handful of seconds into round two, Blaydes crushed Daukaus with a sweeping right hand that felled his foe hard. Blaydes followed up with more right hands until Herb Dean called the fight off. That was a walloping shot and Daukaus more or less threw himself right into it just as he was throwing his own punch.

Official result: Curtis Blaydes def. Chris Daukaus by TKO (punches) at :17 of round 2