Pro fighters react after Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington

Earlier this week, UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal was arrested for allegedly sucker-punching ex-teammate and friend Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.
Masvidal, 37, has pled not guilty for aggravated battery but is thought to have fractured Covington’s tooth and damaged his Rolex during the encounter.
The ex-street fighter turned UFC BMF champion is reported to have waited for Covington outside the infamous Papi Steak restaurant while ‘Chaos’ was filming a podcast with the Nelk Boys. After Covington left the restaurant Masvidal, who was reported to be wearing a blue surgical mask and a hoodie, approached Covington and landed two punches to his face.
The alleged attack is thought to have been motivated by Covington calling Masvidal a ‘deadbeat dad’ in the leadup to their welterweight bout at UFC 272 which saw Covington defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision.
The incident has caused quite a stir online, with most fighters condemning Masvidal for the attack. Check out some of the pro-reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.
Ps— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022
All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together
Drive safe please and act right
Fuuuuck
Colby seeing masvidals mugshot pic.twitter.com/7SbkNhuCcr— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 24, 2022
Nate Diaz is telling everyone to act right. Let that sink in https://t.co/mjuPhM7fIM— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 24, 2022
Welp. https://t.co/bPTekER1ho— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022
@NateDiaz209 telling the fighters to sprt their behaviour out pic.twitter.com/rBRS4Lvrl8— Cameron Else (@CamchidaMMA) March 24, 2022
Wow all that shit about “it’s on site” & “it’s a free ppv” then u run & press charges? @colbycovmma ur a whole square in a half! @malkikawa #freemasvidal #bmf @GamebredFighter keep it G my guy from the west 2 the east #fucknatetoo @NateDiaz209 C u soon princess peach— AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) March 24, 2022
#ufc #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/dhxTq1DnXI— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 24, 2022
What’s open right now ?— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 24, 2022
You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022
Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me.
