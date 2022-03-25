 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pro fighters react after Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington

See how the pros reacted to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington.

By Lewis Mckeever
Earlier this week, UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal was arrested for allegedly sucker-punching ex-teammate and friend Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.

Masvidal, 37, has pled not guilty for aggravated battery but is thought to have fractured Covington’s tooth and damaged his Rolex during the encounter.

The ex-street fighter turned UFC BMF champion is reported to have waited for Covington outside the infamous Papi Steak restaurant while ‘Chaos’ was filming a podcast with the Nelk Boys. After Covington left the restaurant Masvidal, who was reported to be wearing a blue surgical mask and a hoodie, approached Covington and landed two punches to his face.

The alleged attack is thought to have been motivated by Covington calling Masvidal a ‘deadbeat dad’ in the leadup to their welterweight bout at UFC 272 which saw Covington defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision.

The incident has caused quite a stir online, with most fighters condemning Masvidal for the attack. Check out some of the pro-reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.

