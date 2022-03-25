Pro fighters react after Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington

Earlier this week, UFC BMF champ Jorge Masvidal was arrested for allegedly sucker-punching ex-teammate and friend Colby Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, Florida.

Masvidal, 37, has pled not guilty for aggravated battery but is thought to have fractured Covington’s tooth and damaged his Rolex during the encounter.

The ex-street fighter turned UFC BMF champion is reported to have waited for Covington outside the infamous Papi Steak restaurant while ‘Chaos’ was filming a podcast with the Nelk Boys. After Covington left the restaurant Masvidal, who was reported to be wearing a blue surgical mask and a hoodie, approached Covington and landed two punches to his face.

The alleged attack is thought to have been motivated by Covington calling Masvidal a ‘deadbeat dad’ in the leadup to their welterweight bout at UFC 272 which saw Covington defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision.

The incident has caused quite a stir online, with most fighters condemning Masvidal for the attack. Check out some of the pro-reactions below, courtesy of Twitter.

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Colby seeing masvidals mugshot pic.twitter.com/7SbkNhuCcr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 24, 2022

Nate Diaz is telling everyone to act right. Let that sink in https://t.co/mjuPhM7fIM — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) March 24, 2022

@NateDiaz209 telling the fighters to sprt their behaviour out pic.twitter.com/rBRS4Lvrl8 — Cameron Else (@CamchidaMMA) March 24, 2022

Wow all that shit about “it’s on site” & “it’s a free ppv” then u run & press charges? @colbycovmma ur a whole square in a half! @malkikawa #freemasvidal #bmf @GamebredFighter keep it G my guy from the west 2 the east #fucknatetoo @NateDiaz209 C u soon princess peach — AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) March 24, 2022

What’s open right now ? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 24, 2022