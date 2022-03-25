Conor McGregor slams RDA for wanting BMF title following Jorge Masvidal controversy

Conor McGregor has slammed former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for wanting the BMF title following Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington.

RDA believes ex-street fighter Masvidal should be stripped of the belt for sucker-punching Covington and demanded UFC president Dana White to hand over the ‘BMF’ crown to him.

You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.

Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher. Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me,” dos Anjos posted.

McGregor roasted dos Anjos for his request and said the Brazilian will never be eligible to fight for the BMF belt after pulling out of his 2016 lightweight title showdown with ‘The Notorious’ due to a broken foot.

“Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence. Past, present, and future. You are never eligible,” McGregor responded in a since-deleted Tweet.

Dos Anjos clapped back by calling McGregor a ‘b-tch’ for tapping out in submission defeats to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Says the bitch that needs bodyguards to go weigh in and taps to rear naked chokes too scared to go to sleep… — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

“Says the bitch that needs bodyguards to go weigh in and taps to rear naked chokes too scared to go to sleep…”

Dos Anjos, 37, last fought at UFC 272 where he thrashed Renato Moicano to take home a unanimous decision victory.

McGregor, on the other hand, is still awaiting clearance to fight after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. He is currently #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings but wants to return to the Octagon at 170 pounds in a bid to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champ.