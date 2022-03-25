 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Darren Till believes Tom Aspinall is the next heavyweight champ, ‘would play with Jon Jones’

Darren Till is sold on UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall, and believes he would toy with Jon Jones.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 272: Holland v Oliveira
Darren Till is spotted ringside with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Darren Till is sold on Tom Aspinall and believes the surging UFC heavyweight is going to be the next heavyweight champion of the world.

Till was dazzled with Aspinall’s performance against Alexander Volkov at UFC London last Saturday which saw the Team Kaobon fighter submit ‘Drago’ with an armbar in the first round.

Till not only believes Aspinall is destined for championship success but that the Atherton local would also toy with Jon Jones in the Octagon.

“He just texted me and told me to stop calling out [Ciryl] Gane for him,” Till said on The Triple C & Schmo Show (h/t MMA Fighting). “He wants to fight Tai [Tuivasa] then Gane. So I think he knows his road. I think he’s gonna be the next champion at heavyweight.

“I think he would play with [Jon] Jones, I really do.”

Aspinall has a much humbler outlook on his future but the 28-year-old is confident that he has what it takes to become champion. The Brit surged to No. 6 in the UFC heavyweight rankings following his submission over Volkov and is likely only a couple more wins away from entering title contention.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...