Nate Diaz comments on McGregor’s arrest, says he’d ‘fight Conor’s dumb ass right now’

Nate Diaz is growing impatient with the UFC and has called for a third fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Diaz, who is tied 1-1 with McGregor, unloaded a series of Tweets at his UFC rival following ‘The Notorious’s’ arrest for dangerous driving on Tuesday.

The Stockton local and longtime UFC fan favorite told McGregor to stop acting irresponsibly on the road and said he’d ‘fight Conor’s dumb ass right now’.

“I’ll fight Conor’s dumb ass right now,” Diaz wrote. “But he ain’t capable now or this year.

“P.S., all you UFC fighters need to stop getting arrested for stupid s***. You’re acting like animals, irresponsible little kids, get your s*** together. Drive safe please and act right. F***.”

McGregor responded a couple of whisky’s later but subsequently deleted his Tweets.

Diaz had previously pursued a welterweight matchup with Dustin Poirier, but that bout appears dead in the water. The former UFC lightweight title challenger has won just one of his last four fights and hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.

McGregor, who hasn’t been medically cleared to fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier last July, believes a trilogy fight with Diaz is inevitable. The SBG Ireland standout is expected to return to the Octagon this summer.