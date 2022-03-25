Video: ‘Jacked’ Chris Weidman throwing kicks one year after brutal leg break

At last April’s UFC 261 Chris Weidman sustained a gruesome injury inside the cage. The former UFC middleweight champion suffered a severely broken leg against Uriah Hall in a scene that was almost identical to the one that saw Anderson Silva break his leg versus Weidman back in 2013.

Since the injury Weidman has been consistent in updating fans about his recovery process. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but Weidman has always stated that he will return to the cage. His long period on the sidelines seems to have offered some spiritual growth for the 37-year-old, too, as evidenced by a touching moment between him his former rival Silva.

Weidman is getting closer to an Octagon return. Earlier this year he said he was targeting the summer for his first fight back. Recently, his longtime friend and training partner Stephen Thompson uploaded a video showing how Weidman looks in the gym.

‘Jacked’ is how ‘Wonderboy’ describes his pal. The video shows he and Weidman sparring. Included in that somewhat chill session is Weidman throwing kicks with his previously injured leg. In the video Weidman proclaims that he’s feeling good and that he’s “coming back baby!”

Weidman had a 13-0 record until he ran into Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 in 2015. That TKO loss was followed by brutal losses to Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi.

Weidman regrouped from those defeats to score a submission over Kelvin Gastelum in 2017. But that was followed by two more KO losses; to Jacare Souza and Rominick Reyes.

Before breaking his leg against Hall in 2021, Weidman got a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov.