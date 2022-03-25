UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus weigh-in stream

The UFC is back on the road this weekend with a show in Columbus, OH. For this rare trip away from the UFC APEX, the promotion is putting on a heavyweight headliner with Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus.

The main card for this one has a surprising amount of recognizable talent. Included among that is Ohio’s own Matt Brown, who is taking on Bryan Barberana in what might be his last fight. There’s also a top flyweight between Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov, Joanne Wood (nee Calderwood) vs. Alexa Grasso and Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleinik.

The prelims are headlined by veterans Neil Magny and Max Griffin. There are also appearances from two former title challengers with Sara McMann taking on Karol Rosa and Jennifer Maia facing hot prospect Manon Fiorot.

However, none of these fights will happen unless these athletes make it through the weigh-in process. Don’t expect the headliners to have any trouble, but who knows what might happen further down the card.

You can watch all the action below with a stream provided by MMA Junkie. The stream starts at 9 AM ET.

Full Results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Chris Gutierrez

Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Flyweight: David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau

Featherweight: Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza