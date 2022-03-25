Colby Covington files charges against Jorge Masvidal, reports $15K worth of damages to $90K Rolex

Colby Covington has formally pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal for their alleged altercation at a Miami steakhouse on Monday. As MMA Fighting reported on Thursday, “Chaos” provided a statement to Miami Beach police to move the case forward.

The former interim welterweight champion also reported incurring around $15,000 worth of damages to his Rolex watch, which was said to be worth $90,000.

The alleged incident happened at Papi Steakhouse in South Beach. According to the report, Covington claimed to identify Masvidal from the sound of his voice and hair, which was said to be sticking out from his hoodie.

“Gamebred” was said to be wearing a surgical mask and supposedly shouted, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” during the alleged attack.

Police say Masvidal sustained injuries on his right hand and knuckles, which included stitches that were then photographed for evidence. Covington, meanwhile, supposedly suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his left wrist.

Masvidal was in police custody by Wednesday night, as he faces charges of aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief. He was released on Thursday morning on a $15K bond.

But if convicted, the 37-year-old veteran could face a lengthy jail time of up to 15 years, since aggravated battery is considered a second-degree felony in Florida.