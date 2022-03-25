 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 167: Masvidal’s super necessary revenge, UFC Columbus preview

Episode 167 discussion: UFC Columbus preview, Figueiredo-Moreno 4 next for FLW title, Paddy Pimblett’s low-tier purse, Paige VanZant’s comments on UFC pay

By Stephie Haynes
Podcast Talent: Mookie Alexander, Stephie Haynes & Victor Rodriguez | Podcast Producers & Distributors: Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

Your TLC Hosts!
EPISODE 167

Jorge Masvidal attacks Colby Covington at restaurant, gets arrested on battery charge - 2:36

UFC looking to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 next - 22:10

Paige VanZant: “I don’t see the benefit of going back to the UFC” - 27:40

Paddy Pimblett says he only got paid $12k/$12k for Kazula Vargas fight - 34:45

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 43:31

Stephie: Topuria, McCann, Nelson, Pimblett, Allen, Aspinall (6-0)

Mookie: Topuria, McCann, Nelson, Pimbell, Allen, Volkov (5-1)

Victor: Topuria, Carolina, Nelson, Vargas, Hooker, Volkov (2-4)

STANDINGS - 44:42

Mookie: 33-17

Stephie: 31-19

Victor: 26-24

UFC COLUMBUS

Maia-Fiorot - 45:04

Latifi-Oleinik - 46:30

Brown-Barberena - 48:03

Askarov-Kara France - 51:56

Wood-Grasso - 53:46

Blaydes-Daukaus - 55:47

