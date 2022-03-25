UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus preview - Power wrestling vs. power punching

Though it has traditionally been accepted that the main event of a UFC fight card tends to have the most weight in the title picture of whatever division the contest is taking place, that appears to be less true as time passes. Much of that has to do with the UFC’s desire to push certain divisions more than others. The division they seem most desirous to promote is the heavyweight division. Thus, with Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus sitting in the main event slot of UFC Columbus, it isn’t the most consequential fight in terms of a title picture. That would go to flyweights Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov, the winner of which is likely to challenge either Brandon Moreno or Deiveson Figueiredo once they finally settle their score. However, what that also does is prove the depth of this card. There is also a pair of women’s flyweight contests that could launch a challenger at Valentina Shevchenko by the end of the year... and one of those fights is on the prelims! I’m sure this is just a temporary blip as last week’s Fight Night card in London was also deep, but eat up while the UFC is giving us these Fight Night cards of considerable depth. I’m completely here for it....

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus, Heavyweight

To explain what I mean when I say this contest doesn’t have much meaning in the title picture, nobody was more disappointed when Ciryl Gane was unable to wrest the title from Francis Ngannou than Curtis Blaydes. I’d say it’s safe to say Blaydes was more disappointed than Gane himself. I can at least see a rematch for Gane with the reigning champion. Blaydes already had his rematch and was dispatched even quicker than he was the first time he squared off with Ngannou.

What I’m getting at is Blaydes is at the championship level, even if this contest doesn’t have a huge impact in the current title picture. Ngannou is as well and Derrick Lewis was fortunate enough to catch Blaydes with an uppercut, but Blaydes is a bigger problem for most of the division than Lewis is. There isn’t another person in the division capable of securing double leg takedown after double leg takedown the way Blaydes has proven he can. The only other heavyweight in MMA history who compares with Blaydes’ wrestling dominance is former two-time champion Cain Velasquez.

Blaydes downfall thus far has been on the feet. The aforementioned KO’s to Ngannou and Lewis have already pointed out the defensive holes in his game – he should have been keen to Lewis looking to catch him with the uppercut as Lewis had missed with one earlier – but his offensive striking has actually shown solid progress. He was piecing up Lewis with a steady jab prior to the KO and he’s consistently attacked his opponent’s base with low kicks for quite a while. Watching Blaydes go to work with his GnP, everyone knows he has the power to put anyone to sleep. It’s simply a matter of time before he figures out how to do that on the feet.

Outpointing Blaydes is a task Daukaus is unlikely to attempt. Given his best win is either Shamil Abdurakhimov or Aleksei Oleinik – both on three-fight losing streaks – it’s hard to believe a win over Blaydes puts him in the title picture. Nevertheless, with fast hands a surprising power, Daukaus has managed to secure stoppages in each of his UFC wins thus far. There’s no doubt Daukaus is the superior boxer in this contest. He puts together good punching combinations with a level of crispness that is rare for a heavyweight division often reliant on sheer power. Plus, Daukaus is reputed to have a more than capable ground game. I have to say reputed as the only ground work seen out of him thus far is him pounding away on his opponent. However, if his brother, Kyle, is any indication, Chris has a BJJ game that can’t be taken lightly. Still, it hasn’t been seen, so it feels foolhardy to put much weight on his grappling.

What’s more troubling for Daukaus is Blaydes may be too powerful for any of that to matter. Daukaus’ perfect takedown defense in the UFC has a massive asterisk next to it as only two takedowns have been attempted on him Daukaus hasn’t faced anyone who is a level below Blaydes in terms of wrestling, much less on Blaydes level. Many seem to forget Blaydes isn’t just a powerful wrestler either; he’s as technical as any heavyweight is. Daukaus has the classic puncher’s chance, but he doesn’t have the earth-shattering power of Ngannou and Lewis. Blaydes should be able to pound him out before all is said and done. Blaydes via TKO of RD3

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso, Women’s Flyweight

Am I the only one who finds is shocking Grasso is still just 28? I know she was promoted as a phenom when she first hit the scene in the mid-2010’s, but it feels like she’s been around forever in many respects. Regardless, Grasso hasn’t been the busiest of fighters as of late, only fighting twice since making the jump to flyweight in 2020, making her a bit of a forgotten figure in a division starved for contenders to serve up to Shevchenko.

The thing is, Grasso has the talent to pose a threat to the dominant champion. Largely a boxer, Grasso’s fast hands and ability to put together lengthy combinations make up for whatever she might lack in the power department. Much like her training partner, Irene Aldana, Grasson has been making greater use of kicks, adding a new wrinkle to her arsenal. Plus, she has looked far more comfortable at 125, no longer cutting the extra ten pounds to make the strawweight limit. Given that, it should be expected she discovers her power as she grows into her frame.

That might be a moot point against Wood. For all the holes people poke at the Scot, no one can doubt her toughness as she has yet to be finished with strikes in her career. She can be stunned, but she tends to recover quick enough. Not to say she doesn’t make poor decisions in the short time she is woozy, but some of that may also do with Wood’s struggles when she is pressured. If given room, Wood throws a LOT of kicks. Most of the kicks go to the legs, but she does mix them to the head and mid-section too. Wood’s jab has proven to be a consistent staple of her arsenal too.

If she is pressured, Wood can be devastating in the clinch. She didn’t obtain the nickname of Dr. Kneevil for no reason. However, she can be overpowered if she can’t get the proper grip. The mat has traditionally been seen as her biggest weakness since Wood has been submitted in more than half her losses. Given Grasso’s reputation as striker, some may not consider that to be too troublesome for Wood. Those people would be forgetting Grasso came thisclose to submitting Carla Esparza with an armbar. Grasso doesn’t look to go to the mat often, but she has held her own there when it hits the ground.

It’s impossible to not like Wood. Her ferocity in the cage belies the soft-spoken, quiet nature she exhibits outside of it. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen any growth out of her in quite a while. It has made it easy for opponents to strategize for her. Grasso’s growth has been subtle, but it has been there. Plus, Grasso knows how to make adjustments and can pressure in just the manner Wood struggles against. Grasso takes the W and makes it known she is someone Valentina has to keep an eye on. Grasso via decision

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France, Flyweight

It’s hard to be flying higher than Kara-France at this stage of his career. The Kiwi not only scored his second consecutive KO stoppage, he put away a former bantamweight champion in the process of doing so. Kara-France had already established himself as a fun and fiery flyweight willing to throwdown. The consecutive stoppages proved that brawler’s power could translate from the regional scene.

Of course, calling Kara-France a brawler is a disservice to him, though that is the lens many fans view him from. A versatile striker, Kara-France is just as capable of fighting off the back foot as he is pressing forward. Of course, he would much rather press the action behind his simplistic arsenal of 1-2’s and low kicks. He is willing to throw something wild out there if the opening is available, but Kara-France knows his bread is buttered by the basics. When Kara-France entered the UFC, there were some who believed his stay wouldn’t last very long given his struggles with stopping takedowns and his overall grappling. While no one would say those are his strengths, he has shored them up significantly from his time on TUF.

The question will be if they’ve been shored up enough to deter Askarov from dominating him on the mat. The Russian product has proven himself to be the most dominant wrestler in the division. Though physically strong, Askarov lacks the explosiveness you would expect out of a dominant wrestler. Instead, it’s persistence ala Jon Fitch that Askarov utilizes, chaining his attempts together at a grueling pace. Even if he doesn’t finish the takedown – a common occurrence – Askarov tends to dominate the pace and spend long periods in control. If he does get the fight to the mat, Askarov is amongst the most fundamentally sound grapplers in the division. Plus, the man has secured the ever elusive twister in the European MMA scene.

The main thing that has held back both men is a lack of athleticism. They have made the most of their gifts, shoring up troublesome areas. Askarov knows he isn’t going to win a striking battle, but he could still do some damage to Kara-France if the Kiwi spends all his time looking for Askarov’s takedowns. Kara-France isn’t bulletproof either, having been dropped several times in his UFC run. Then again, Kara-France has proven to be an underrated scrambler. In the end, I like Askarov to get the job done. Kara-France was controlled by Rogerio Bontorin for most of their fight. If Askarov gets him in his mitts the way Bontorin had him, I don’t see Kara-France escaping. Askarov via decision