Video appears to show Conor McGregor being pulled over by police in latest arrest

Conor McGregor has retweeted video footage of what appears to show Garda police pulling the Irishman over prior to his latest arrest for dangerous driving.

Speeding my ass.

Gardia set up https://t.co/bl9MY2dmvO — T (@tbest0007) March 24, 2022

“Speeding my ass. Gardia set up,” a McGregor fan posted on Twitter.

McGregor, 33, reportedly had his Bentley Continental GT, worth an estimated €170,000, temporarily seized by police on Tuesday. It was later returned to his possession after he was released on bail.

The Irish Independent reports that McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has a long history of traffic offenses dating back several years.

It was revealed in court that “McGregor has 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences, but one for assault causing harm as well as public order offences dating back a number of years.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since last July when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. He has since put on over 20 pounds of muscle mass and would like to return to the Octagon at welterweight, calling for a title shot against Kamaru Usman.