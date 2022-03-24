Conor McGregor’s team releases statement after UFC star’s latest arrest

Conor McGregor is in trouble with the law again. This time, his latest arrest allegedly came after yet another driving incident.

The UFC star is now facing a dangerous driving charge in Ireland, which has a potential fine and a possibility of spending six months in prison. He has since been released on bail.

McGregor’s team has since released a brief statement about the arrest.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations,” McGregor’s representative Karen Kessler told MMA Fighting. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

The court reportedly revealed that McGregor had 18 previous convictions, mostly from road traffic offenses.

This latest arrest comes just a few days after it was revealed that Irish police has been ordered to turn over evidence they gathered for the sexual assault civil lawsuit filed against McGregor.

McGregor, a former two division UFC champion, has lost three of his last four bouts by stoppage.