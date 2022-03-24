Video: Jorge Masvidal surrenders to police for alleged assault on Colby Covington

UFC welterweight and “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal turned himself into Miami Beach police on Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with former friend and training partner Colby Covington. According to Miami’s Local 10 News, “Gamebred” was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Local 10’s cameras also captured a handcuffed Masvidal scurrying into the jail, seemingly trying to avoid exposure.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

The alleged incident involving Masvidal happened on Monday night at Papi Steak restaurant. According to details from the police report, a “masked and hooded man” who appeared to be Masvidal “ran up from the left side” and “sucker-punched” a then-unnamed individual.

Local 10 later confirmed that the other person in question was indeed Covington, who is believed to have suffered a “fractured tooth” and an “abrasion to his left wrist.”

As reported by CBS Miami, Masvidal is now facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief. He is currently being held on $15,000 bail.

Covington and Masvidal headlined UFC 272 earlier this month in a grudge match that was three years in the making. “Chaos” won the fight via unanimous decision, sending Masvidal to his third consecutive loss inside the Octagon.