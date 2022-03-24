This week’s UFC Columbus fight card doesn’t have the same curb appeal as their recent London trip, but it still promises to be an interesting event. In the main event Curtis Blaydes looks to keep his spot among the heavyweight top contenders against Chris Daukaus. In the co-main, Alexa Grasso searches for her own potential spot as a title challenger against Joanne Wood. Throw a flyweight title eliminator between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France in the mix and it should make for a meaningful night of fights.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below at 2PM CST.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Columbus fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus — At 2:29, Odds 15:47, Picks - Both: Blaydes

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso — At 16:09, Odds 26:15, Picks - Both: Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena — At 27:42, Odds 35:55, Picks - Zane: Barbarena, Connor: Brown

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France — At 36:11, Odds 47:16, Picks - Both: Askarov

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi — At 48:29, Odds 53:06, Picks - Both: Latifi

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — At 53:25, Odds 1:03:24, Picks - Both: Diakese

ESPN PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin — At 0:55, Odds 11:19, Picks - Both: Magny

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa — At 11:36, Odds 19:05, Picks - Both: Rosa

Batgerel Danaa vs. Chris Gutierrez — At 19:18, Odds 26:27, Picks - Zane: Gutierrez, Connor: Danaa

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin — At 26:45, Odds 29:48, Picks - Both: Khizriev

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot — At 32:42, Odds 41:07, Picks - Both: Fiorot

David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau — At 43:31, Odds 50:50, Picks - Both: Nicolau

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza — At 52:22, Odds 59:13, Picks - Zane: Souza, Connor: Saldana

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC LONDON: Aspinall vs. Volkov — Zane went 8/13, Connor went 7/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 523/822 and Connor is now 509/822.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.