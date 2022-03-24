 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus picks, odds & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to breakdown this week’s UFC card in Columbus, OH. With picks and analysis for every fight on the card. From Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus in the main event down to Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Podcast Produced & Distributed by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
This week’s UFC Columbus fight card doesn’t have the same curb appeal as their recent London trip, but it still promises to be an interesting event. In the main event Curtis Blaydes looks to keep his spot among the heavyweight top contenders against Chris Daukaus. In the co-main, Alexa Grasso searches for her own potential spot as a title challenger against Joanne Wood. Throw a flyweight title eliminator between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France in the mix and it should make for a meaningful night of fights.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below at 2PM CST.

Here’s a look at the UFC Columbus fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus — At 2:29, Odds 15:47, Picks - Both: Blaydes
Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso — At 16:09, Odds 26:15, Picks - Both: Grasso
Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena — At 27:42, Odds 35:55, Picks - Zane: Barbarena, Connor: Brown
Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France — At 36:11, Odds 47:16, Picks - Both: Askarov
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi — At 48:29, Odds 53:06, Picks - Both: Latifi
Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — At 53:25, Odds 1:03:24, Picks - Both: Diakese

ESPN PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin — At 0:55, Odds 11:19, Picks - Both: Magny
Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa — At 11:36, Odds 19:05, Picks - Both: Rosa
Batgerel Danaa vs. Chris Gutierrez — At 19:18, Odds 26:27, Picks - Zane: Gutierrez, Connor: Danaa
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin — At 26:45, Odds 29:48, Picks - Both: Khizriev
Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot — At 32:42, Odds 41:07, Picks - Both: Fiorot
David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau — At 43:31, Odds 50:50, Picks - Both: Nicolau
Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza — At 52:22, Odds 59:13, Picks - Zane: Souza, Connor: Saldana

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC LONDON: Aspinall vs. Volkov — Zane went 8/13, Connor went 7/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 523/822 and Connor is now 509/822.

