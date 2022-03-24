UFC Columbus prelims preview: Is Manon Fiorot worthy of all the hype?

Returning from a trip overseas to London, the UFC returns stateside to Columbus, Ohio. The organization will be lucky if it can duplicate the success it found in its return to Europe, especially given it’s a Fight Night card. Fortunately, this Fight Night card has the depth that it doesn’t appear to be an impossible situation. One of the hottest up-and-comers at women’s flyweight populates the prelims. So does the most promising prospect at women’s bantamweight. Plus, there’s a clash of top ten flyweights. Those prelims qualify as top notch prelims for a PPV. They’re unheard of for a Fight Night.

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa, Women’s Bantamweight

It’s hard not to admire McMann. Though she offers a style the organization is reluctant to promote and she continues to stumble every time she’s on the verge of potentially challenging for the title again, the 41-year-old continues to plug away at her dream of becoming champion someday.

When she was in her prime, no one ever doubted the talent of McMann. A former Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, McMann always had the ability to put her opponent on their back and her conditioning was second to none. To my knowledge, Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes are the only opponents she hasn’t scored a takedown on and that’s because they knocked the crap out of her early. It’s always been the mental side of the game for McMann. If McMann finds herself on her back or in any sort of compromising position on the mat, panic begins to boil up and she finds herself submitted. Given McMann’s background as a wrestler – where the last place they want to be is on their back – it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Fortunately for McMann, Rosa isn’t known for being a slick grappler. Sure, she can hold her own in that sphere. Hell, Rosa has even shown far better takedown defense than anyone thought she possessed when she first entered the UFC. But she also hasn’t faced someone who poses half the threat McMann does to get her down. For all the concerns of McMann being submitted, she is a scary force if she has a position from which she’s comfortable raining down punches. She’s also more than adequate at applying the type of submissions associated with brute strength, such as the arm-triangle. The key will be getting the fight there.

While I have no doubt McMann will ground Rosa at some point, Rosa is unlikely to spend much time looking for the sub. Instead, Rosa will look to get back to her feet... and she’s a pretty damned good scrambler. On the feet, Rosa is even better. There doesn’t appear to be a bantamweight on the roster better equipped to throw punches in bunches than Rosa. It isn’t like she just wings punches to put out volume either. Rosa’s jab is her best weapon, and she frequently follows that up with more punches. Plus, she throws a LOT of low kicks. Many have Rosa targeted as a future title challenger and it isn’t hard to see why. Many already believe McMann’s last realistic chance has come and gone, so I’m sure she’ll be motivated. However, I think Rosa’s sheer volume can be enough to bring the panic out of McMann and give the Brazilian her biggest scalp yet. Rosa via decision

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot, Women’s Flyweight

There is a LOT of hype behind Fiorot. Even though Maia is the one who fought for a title within the last few years, is more experienced without having left her physical prime, and has more quality wins on her resume than Fiorot, it is the French striker who enters the contest as a heavy favorite.

It isn’t hard to understand why... and it isn’t just because of how good Fiorot is. Maia fought her way to the title shot despite a questionable fight IQ. Though she is at her best on the mat, the Brazilian is rarely forceful in getting the fight to the ground. If a trip is available in the clinch or she can catch a kick, Maia can get the fight to the ground. However, she is poor at disguising her entries, telegraphing her attempts which makes it easy to stuff them. Essentially, her best attribute is rendered moot since she can rarely get the fight to the mat.

Fortunately, Maia isn’t a bad striker by any means, provided she can get an opponent who is willing to stand in the pocket and trade. Basic boxing combinations are the heart of her attack, and she throws with more power than the lack of KO/TKO’s on her record would indicate. Part of Maia’s success can be attributed to her solid chin as she is not only difficult to put away, she has also been difficult to hurt. However, she’s proven that she’s prone to disciplined strikers who can stay on the outside and pick her apart in the manner Katlyn Chookagian has now done on two occasions.

Fiorot isn’t a strict out-fighter, but her extensive kickboxing experience has made her into a versatile striker who can adapt as needed. She is at her best when she can be a bulldog in going after her opponent, but doing so against Maia also plays into what Maia does well. While I’d be shocked if Fiorot doesn’t occasionally enter the pocket, picking and choosing her spots, I’d expect her to do a lot of sticking and moving and stay on the outside.

Should the fight stay standing, it’s hard to see Maia winning. She doesn’t have the mobility to effectively counter Fiorot. If the fight hits the mat enough times, she has a chance. Maia may be the most physical grappler in the division, though that hardly means she is bereft of technique. Fiorot looks like she can hold her own on the mat, but she hasn’t done so against the likes of Maia. If Maia can get a hold of Fiorot one round and catch a kick in another, she could easily find a way to secure enough control time to steal a win from the ascendent Fiorot. I’m not discounting the possibility of that, but I am discounting the likelihood of it given Maia’s unwillingness to force the issue. Fiorot via decision

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak, Flyweight

When people talk about potential future title challengers, Nicolau and Dvorak always get overlooked. That’s a mistake. If the logjam at the top of the division created by the eternal rivalry of Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is ever settled, one or both could easily sneak into the title picture.

It isn’t hard to understand why Nicolau and Dvorak are frequently overlooked. Both have a very buttoned-down approach, a rarity in a division highlighted by speed and scrambles. That isn’t to say either of them is slow or incapable of scrambling, but they prefer to keep the typical flyweight chaos to a minimum, opting for controlling the pace. It leads to a high number of decisions from them, thus, why they are often neglected by fans.

Nicolau has proven to be the more versatile of the two. A counter striker who tries to lull his opponents into a sense of security before landing his hooks, Nicolau’s power is underrated. Sure, he hasn’t scored a stoppage via strikes in over seven years, but he has secured several knockdowns in his UFC run. Plus, there may not be anyone better at working the body at 125. Nicolau also times his takedown entries well and can typically exercise a decent level of control over his opponent should the fight hit the mat. At flyweight, a minute of control in a round frequently serves as the difference maker in who wins the round.

Of course, volume tends to play a greater role in winning rounds and Dvorak rarely lands less than his opponent. It’s rare when the Czech native throws just a single strike and he frequently punctuates his combos with a kick. Dvorak rarely looks for the takedown, at least not during his UFC run, but he has found his way onto his opponent’s back to sink in a RNC several times over his lengthy career. Plus, he’s proven adept at avoiding going to the mat in the first place.

One of the hardest fights to pick on the card, I get the feeling the outcome will be dependent on Nicolau’s ability to score takedowns. Perhaps Nicolau can catch Dvorak clean, but Dvorak’s one TKO loss in his career came via a cut almost ten years ago. Dvorak can also be a slow starter as he takes in his opponent’s tactics, but Nicolau has also been patient to a fault at times. I’ve ebbed back and forth on this pick, but I’ll go with Dvorak being the busier fighter taking a razor thin decision. Dvorak via decision