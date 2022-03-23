UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC COLUMBUS: ‘BLAYDES VS. DAUKAUS’, set for Saturday, March 26th in Columbus, Ohio. The main event is a heavyweight battle between wrestling standout Curtis Blaydes and the heavy-handed Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, Joanne Wood takes on Alexa Grasso in a matchup of two former strawweights looking for a title shot at women’s flyweight.

The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with prelims also on ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.