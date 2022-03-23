Report: Former UFC champion Conor McGregor arrested, charged with dangerous driving

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been arrested once again.

The Irish Independent reports that McGregor was booked in his native Ireland on Tuesday on a dangerous driving charge, the latest in his lengthy history of road traffic offenses. He was later released on bail.

More details below:

The 33-year-old was detained in west Dublin yesterday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000. McGregor, who has a number of road traffic convictions, is understood to have been travelling along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to garda attention. He was pulled over by gardaí and subsequently arrested for road traffic offences. The Irish Independent understands his luxury car was also seized from him on the roadside following his arrest but has since been returned to him. [...] During that hearing the court was also told that McGregor has 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences, but one for assault causing harm as well as public order offences dating back a number of years.

Four years ago McGregor had briefly had his driver’s license revoked and was fined roughly $1128 USD for speeding. He pleaded guilty to driving 54 km/hour over the 100 km/hour speed limit.

This news comes the same week that it was revealed Irish police must turn over evidence they gathered to the woman who filed a sexual assault civil lawsuit filed against McGregor. Criminal charges for that case were not pursued.

McGregor hasn’t competed since suffering a broken tibia TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. He’s been sidelined with that injury and is targeting a return later this year, but in the meantime he’s facing more legal trouble.