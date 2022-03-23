Michel Pereira vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio targeted for UFC event on May 21st

A matchup between two exciting welterweights is in store for May 21st.

TheUG’s John Morgan reports that Brazilian striker Michel Pereira and Argentina’s Santiago Ponzinibbio have agreed to duke it out on a UFC Fight Night card at a location to be determined.

Pereira (27-11, 2 NCs) is on a four-fight winning streak, most recently besting short notice replacement Andre Fialho in an entertaining decision at UFC 270 in January. Known for his flashy fighting style and pre-fight dancing his way into the cage, Pereira has recorded UFC stoppages of Danny Roberts and Zelim Imadaev, as well as decisions over Khaos Williams and Niko Price. His last defeat was a DQ loss against Diego Sanchez in a fight he was on his way to winning before he threw an illegal knee.

Ponzinibbio (28-5) is coming off a lackluster split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. After a KO win over Neil Magny in 2018, Ponzinibbio was sidelined for over two years with various injuries and health problems, and upon his return he suffered a big KO defeat to Li Jingliang to put an end to his seven-fight winning streak. He bounced back with a thrilling decision over Miguel Baeza last June, earning Fight of the Night honors in the process.

A women’s bantamweight showdown between former champion Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira is expected to serve as this card’s main event.