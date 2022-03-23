Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Artist rendering of the Covington vs Masvidal Steakhouse Brawl Until video surfaces, I’m calling this the truth. By Chris Rini Mar 23, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Artist rendering of the Covington vs Masvidal Steakhouse Brawl Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Chris Rini #bestfriends Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Artist rendering of the Covington vs Masvidal Steakhouse Brawl MMA SQUARED: Charisma outshines the finishes at a stellar event View all 297 stories Get the latest gear UFC 272 Event T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Super Necessary T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Gamebred T-Shirt Colby Chaos Covington T-Shirt Colby Covington Miami T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal Action Figure With BMF Belt More From Bloody Elbow White: ‘There’s one guy’ who could replace me as UFC president Police ordered to turn over evidence in McGregor sex assault lawsuit Video: Riot erupts during Badr Hari’s bout, GLORY 80 cancelled midway through Gable Steveson retires after second straight NCAA title McGregor to ‘waltz back into title shot’, has ‘had enough with the disrespect’ Editorial: The $50K finish bonus should be permanent Loading comments...
Loading comments...