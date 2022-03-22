‘Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped’ - Twitter reacts to Masvidal’s alleged attack on Covington

Jorge Masvidal’s ongoing feud with Colby Covington is making headlines once again. Despite losing a unanimous decision to his former friend and training partner at UFC 272, Masvidal has made it clear that he still feels he has a score to settle with the former standout collegiate wrestler. And if the events of Monday, March 21st are anything to judge by, it seems he’s fully prepared to pursue that score outside the Octagon.

Recently released police reports name Masvidal as the prime suspect in a felony battery case, after a witness told officers they saw ‘Gamebred’ run up on an unnamed victim out side of Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach—striking the victim twice, in the mouth and eye. Video released by TMZ from that evening shows Covington surrounded by police officers apparently recounting the event.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back,” Covington told officers.

The news hasn’t gone unnoticed on social media, where professional fighters and media shared their reactions to reported incident.

How u gonna snitch on yourself — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Wondered the same thing lol colby has a lot of haters it could’ve been anyone with a mask on https://t.co/QAosxOV3gq — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

@ColbyCovMMA fans are a bunch of limp dicks I made fun of him running from Werdum and pulling his phone out like a woman. fuck the cock riding was hard "he did the right thing running away" limp dicks would cock ride that cowardice. Because you can fight it doesn't make you a man — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 22, 2022

Colby vs. Masvidal was such a success.



Terrible, cringey build-up.



Uncompetitive, bad fight.



Embarrassing, idiotic post-fight. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) March 22, 2022

@ColbyCovMMA you little bitch, do the right thing and drop the charges. Be a fucking man... https://t.co/D1K23MgFqs — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 22, 2022

Imagine it was John Morgan and not Jorge — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 22, 2022

Words have consequences. If you talk about someone’s kids you should expect to get socked whether there’s a referee around or not. Y’all are hella soft. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 22, 2022

Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

Dudes talking hella reckless about outside the cage shit and then get socked outside the cage and cry. That’s crazy. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 22, 2022

The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 22, 2022

This sport is full of people talking tough but in real life they’re some bitches. What a plot twist. You pussies should be ashamed. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 22, 2022