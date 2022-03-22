UFC fighter rankings: Tom Aspinall, Paul Craig shake up their divisions

UFC London delivered in a big way. The promotion’s first venture to the UK in around three years featured a ton of thrilling action and is at the top of the list for the best event of 2022 right now. In the headliner, Tom Aspinall had his coming out party as a heavyweight title contender by taking out Alexander Volkov in effortless fashion. Arnold Allen picked up a signature win by taking out the always tough Dan Hooker. And Paul Craig’s ground game proved deadly yet again, which sent him back up the ladder at 205.

Here’s a look at all the rankings changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - Aspinall is up five big spots to number six, and in line for a major fight next. Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Daukaus and Marcin Tybura all fall a spot each to seven through ten respectively. Sergei Pavlovich pops back into the list at 11 after picking up a win following a long absence. Shamil Abdurakhimov, who Pavlovich beat, falls two to 12. Augusto Sakai, Walt Harris, and Blagoy Ivanov all fall one each to 13 through 15.

Light Heavyweight - Craig jumps into the top ten, rising three spots to eight. Volkan Oezdemir falls one to nine. Nikita Krylov is down two to 11 after the loss to Bearjew.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Dan Hooker’s departure from the division is the only reason he’s fallen from 8 to 13. Gregor Gillespie moves up one spot to 8, while Rafael Fiziev, Arman Tsarukyan, and Mateusz Gamrot make up 10th-12th. Conor McGregor stays at 9.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Rogerio Bontorin is up one spot into a tie for seven with Kai Kara-France. Tyson Nam and Jordan Espinosa flip-flop the 13 and 14 spots.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.