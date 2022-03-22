Jorge Masvidal under investigation for felony battery after alleged Covington assault

From the sound of things, it seems that Jorge Masvidal may be in some serious trouble after reportedly assaulting former friend, training partner, and Octagon foe Colby Covington outside a Florida restaurant.

Word spread quickly Monday night on social media, that ‘Gamebred’ had jumped Covington at Papi Steak in Miami Beach—in part thanks to a video posted by Masvidal himself, calling on Covington to “show your face,” and a series of incriminating tweets posted by Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa.

More information has now come to light, with ESPN reporting details from the police report, where a witness stated that a masked and hooded man appearing to be Jorge Masvidal ran up on the left side of an unnamed victim, as the person exited the Papi Steak restaurant, and struck them twice, landing blows to the mouth and eye. During the alleged incident, the assailant is said to have told the victim, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

The witness claims that, despite the assailant’s disguise, they recognized the person as Jorge Masvidal from his voice, long hair, and the uncovered upper half of his face. The alleged victim reportedly suffered an “abrasion to his left wrist” and a “a fractured left tooth.”

Covington was not specifically named in the police report, with the alleged victim reportedly invoking ‘Marsy’s Law’, which is intended to protect the rights of victims of violent crime, including privacy of information. However, video obtained by TMZ from the night showed Covington outside the restaurant speaking to police.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back,” Covington could be heard saying in the video. After which he turned to Full Send podcast host Bob Menery (whom Covington had reportedly been dining with), asking the social media influencer, “How would he even know I’m here?”

“I don’t know,” Menery responded. “You’re all over the internet.”

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Masvidal has not yet been charged with a crime as a result of the incident. Police reports do state, however, that as of the time of writing the longtime UFC talent is currently the only suspect under investigation.