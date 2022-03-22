Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 confirmed, UFC targeting July

From the moment, post fight, when Deiveson Figueiredo told the attending crowd that he’d like to fight Brandon Moreno again, on Mexican soil, it seemed clear the UFC had an easy booking on their hands.

Even if the promotion didn’t go ahead with the Mexico idea (and Figueiredo has since backed off on the idea as well), these two men have put together three absolutely classic bouts, all to different results. If their fire to face one another has remained strong, then there’s no good reason not to put them on opposite sides of the Octagon once again.

And according to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, that plan now appears to be underway.

UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. https://t.co/ZA38Pj1mWv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 22, 2022

Currently the only UFC event scheduled for that month is the International Fight Week PPV card on July 2nd. The only bout set for that card at the moment is a women’s flyweight fight between former bantamweight champ Miesha Tate and former title contender Lauren Murphy.