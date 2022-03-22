Video: Police called after Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside restaurant

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly had a tussle in the streets just a couple of weeks after they fought at UFC 272

According to multiple reports, Covington was dining with social media personalities Bob Menery and the Nelk Boys at Papi Steak, a restaurant in Miami Beach before the said physical altercation. Masvidal was reportedly not a customer at the restaurant, but TMZ sources state that he allegedly attacked Covington outside right as he was leaving.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Covington is shown surrounded by police about 30 minutes after the alleged incident.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back,” Covington is heard saying in the video. He is then seen asking Menery, “How would he even know I’m here?”

“I don’t know,” Menery responded. “You’re all over the internet.”

Earlier in the evening, Menery posted multiple Instagram stories of his night out with Covington, calling the UFC star “the king of motherf—king Miami” and writing “@papisteak is that spotttttttt.”

Masvidal and his managers all posted on social media soon after. They’re seemingly taking pride in the alleged incident, and implying they did find out about Covington’s location from their social media posts.

“Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know?” Masvidal said. “Um, what’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that s—t, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Some people stand up in the face of adversity, some run. #kom — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

You got to be from DADE county to understand — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 22, 2022

Colby talked about the man’s kids. I guess that’s ok in your world, no disappointment there. You sound like a grade a hoe. https://t.co/8BKeFrQkVl — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Covington and Masvidal, who are former friends and teammates turned bitter rivals, just fought a little over two weeks ago at UFC 272. Masvidal lost a pretty wide decision after 25 minutes, which marked his third straight defeat.