Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 159

UFC London storylines: Tom Aspinall is for real, Arnold Allen extends winning streak, everyone gets a bonus for finishing - 4:51

Amanda Ribas moves up to flyweight for Katlyn Chookagian fight - 34:10

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/3/19/22985569/amanda-ribas-moves-up-to-flyweight-meets-katlyn-chookagian-at-ufc-fight-night-in-may-mma-news

Dana White open to bringing back “first-class guy” Greg Hardy to the UFC - 40:56

https://www.mmamania.com/2022/3/18/22985452/video-dana-white-would-welcome-first-class-guy-greg-hardy-back-to-ufc-london-mma-espn-heavyweight

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 48:12

Thor Bjornsson too much for Eddie Hall in the boxing ring

https://twitter.com/ChadSonnen/status/1505301307522957319

https://twitter.com/Matysek88/status/1505301653288800265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Saturday night’s alright for rioting at GLORY Kickboxing

https://twitter.com/Beyond_Kick/status/1505303369543344129

https://twitter.com/Beyond_Kick/status/1505293140391088128

You can check out the entire show on SoundCloud here. You can check out the entire show on YouTube here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, and our show account Mookie & Crookie Show.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.