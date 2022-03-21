Irish police ordered to turn over evidence in Conor McGregor sex assault lawsuit

Conor McGregor may be officially clear of any criminal charges stemming from accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at Dublin’s Beacon Hotel, back in December of 2018. But, that doesn’t mean the case is entirely behind him.

The “well known Irish sports star” is currently facing a lawsuit brought against him by his accuser, following the Office of the DDP’s decision not to pursue a criminal case in early 2021. That lawsuit seeks damages in the range of $1.79 million to $2.13 million to cover lost earnings, medical expenses, and the sale of a former residence and purchase of a new home to “escape the reminders of the ordeal.”

As part of the discovery process for the lawsuit, the Independent reports that attorneys for the plaintiff filed a pre-trail motion to obtain any evidence collected by the gardaí (Irish police force) in reference to the case, including statements, toxicology reports, CCTV footage, photographs, and “all data, downloads, reports, or information from any mobile phones obtained or interrogated in the course of the investigation.” Although cellular data would be reportedly limited only to the dates between October 31st–December 10th, 2018.

That motion was granted by Justice Emily Egan on Monday, March 21st. Lawyers for the plaintiff will have 10 weeks to examine the materials and conclude their discovery process. At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, last year, a spokesperson for McGregor said that they were “confident that justice will prevail,” and categorically reject the allegations made against him.

Following the initial reports of the incident, McGregor returned to UFC competition in January of 2020, with a victory over Donald Cerrone. He fought again a year later, losing to former foe Dustin Poirier via 2nd round TKO. The two men faced off in a trilogy bout later that year, with McGregor suffering a broken leg in the opening round, resulting in a TKO loss via doctor’s stoppage. The longtime SBG Ireland talent is currently rehabbing that injury, but is widely expected to return to competition in 2022.