UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight card

The final UFC event of March is the first US-based Fight Night outside of Las Vegas since February 2020. Fans in Columbus, Ohio will be treated to a very compelling card on March 26th. The original main event was Jan Blachowicz against Aleksandar Rakic, but that bout has been postponed and now we get heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus as the new headlining act.

Co-main event action comes from the women’s flyweight division between former strawweight contenders Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso. On the men’s flyweight side, Askar Askarov against Kai Kara-France has immediate title implications for both men and it feels like it should be a five-rounder and not a three-rounder. Ohio’s Matt Brown returns to action against fellow fan favorite Bryan Barberena, Ilir Latifi heads back into the cage for a showdown with heavyweight submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik, and if we’re lucky someone will step in on short notice to take on featherweight prospect David Onama.

Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s show:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

TBD vs. David Onama

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borschev

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs.