Conor McGregor to ‘waltz back into title shot’, has ‘had enough with the disrespect’

Conor McGregor is going to waltz back into a UFC title shot, and there’s nothing you, or I, can do about it.

Those were McGregor’s sentiments during a recent interview with The Mac Life, where the former UFC two-division champion voiced his frustration with the disrespect he’s been receiving amid talks of his UFC comeback.

“Enough is enough with the disrespect that comes my way, you know what I mean?” McGregor, who has demanded a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman, told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis (h/t MMA News).

“People are gonna give me my respect for the many facets of my game—my fighting style and everything else. I’m gonna waltz back into a title shot, make no mistake about it.”

McGregor might feel disrespected but he is still one of the hottest commodities in combat sports and one of the most influential figures in the UFC. If he really wants to fight Kamaru Usman — chances are — the UFC will book it.

Before there’s any talk of a title shot, though, McGregor must first be medically cleared to fight. ‘The Notorious’ broke his leg in the first round of his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is still at least a few months off from making his return to the cage. He has promised, however, to make ‘the greatest comeback in sports history’.

McGregor is currently #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings and has won just one of his last four fights.