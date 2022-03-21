Darren Till tells Israel Adesanya to ‘stay off the cocaine!’ in spat about UFC London

Israel Adesanya was previously looking at Darren Till as a potential challenger to his middleweight title, but a string of losses for the Brit erased that possibility. The pair looked to be in good terms before, but a recent exchange might have changed that dynamic.

Till was at UFC London to corner Tom Aspinall, and he celebrated with his teammate after the big main event win. Both Aspinall and Till went up the cage, which prompted a response from Adesanya.

“Oh, sit down Darren, it’s not your moment,” Adesanya said on his UFC London reaction video. “Sit the f—k down. It’s not your moment. Get the f—k off.”

Till seems to have taken offense to this, especially the part where they laugh and say, “he hasn’t won in a while, let him enjoy it.” He took to Instagram to respond to the clip above.

“@Stylebender you idiot @TomAspinallOfficial asked me to get on the cage with him, keep looking down on me for my losses brother it’s all good I’ll be here one day you watch... You haven’t looked the best either in ur last few fights,” Till wrote. “Stay off the cocaine it’s not healthy for fighters.”

After going undefeated in his first six UFC bouts and gaining considerable hype, the former welterweight title challenger in Till has now lost four of his last five bouts.