UFC London Reactions & UFC Columbus Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. He is joined today by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’. (Eugene is absent for this episode, due to prior obligations, all apologies the trio could not be complete this week.)

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC LONDON REACTIONS — 2:21

Overall, this 12-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, EVERY FINISH ON THE CARD RECEIVED A BONUS for the full POTN $50K (per Brett Okamoto): FOTN honors went to nobody tonight.

Here’s a look at the UFC LONDON: ‘ALEXANDER VOLKOV VS TOM ASPINALL’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 19

At 3:09 — 12. 265lbs: Tom Aspinall (12-2) DEF. Alexander Volkov (34-10) — SUB, Straight Armlock at 3:45 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

At 9:36 — 11. 145lbs: Arnold Allen (18-1) DEF. Dan Hooker (21-12) — KO/TKO, Punches, Knees & Elbows at 2:33 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

At 12:17 — 10. 155bs: Paddy Pimblett (18-3) DEF. Rodrigo Vargas (12-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:49 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

At 19:02 — 9. 170lbs: Gunnar Nelson (18-5) DEF. Takashi Sato (16-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26x3)

At 21:50 — 8. 125lbs: Molly McCann (12-4) DEF. Luana Carolina (8-3) — KO/TKO, Spinning Back Elbow at 1:52 of Rd 3, Total 11:52 — POTN BONUS

At 24:40 — 7. 155lbs: Ilia Topuria (12-0) DEF. Jai Herbert (11-4) — KO/TKO Right Hook at 1:07 of Rd 2, Total 6:07 — POTN BONUS

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 29:21 — 6. 145lbs: Makwan Amirkhani (17-7) DEF. Mike Grundy (12-4) — SUB, Anaconda Choke at 0:57 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

At 31:35 — 5. 265lbs: Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) DEF. Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7) — KO/TKO, Punch to G&P at 4:03 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

Skipped — 4. 205lbs: Paul Craig (16-4) DEF. Nikita Krylov (27-9) — SUB, Triangle Choke at 3:57 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

At 35:33 — 3. 135lbs: Jack Shore (16-0) DEF. Timur Valiev (18-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x2, 29-27)

At 36:22 — 2. 115lbs: Elise Reed (5-1) DEF. Cory McKenna (6-2) — DEC, SPLIT (29-28x2, 27-30 for Reed)

At 36:43 — 1. 125lbs: Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) DEF. Cody Durden (12-4) — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 0:58 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS

UFC FIGHT NIGHT COLUMBUS PICKS — 39:18

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC COLUMBUS Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the Nationwide Arena, in Columbus, OH, this Saturday, March 26th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change, the prelims have changed since recording already):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 26 — 7PM/4PM ETPT (8 Cares)

13. 265lbs: Curtis Blaydes (15-3) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-4) — At 57:20, 2 Cares

12. 125lbs: Joanne Wood (15-7) vs. Alexa Grasso (13-3) — At 55:42, 2 Cares

11. 125bs: Askar Askarov (14-0) vs. Kai Kara-France (23-9) — At 54:42, 2 Cares

10. 170lbs: Matt Brown (23-18) vs. Bryan Barbarena (16-8) — At 53:22, 2 Cares

9. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (59-16) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-8) — At 52:09

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4PM/1PM ETPT (6 Cares)

8. 125lbs: Jennifer Maia (19-8) vs. Manon Fiorot (8-1) — At 43:27, 2 Cares

7. 170lbs: Neil Magny (25-8) vs. Max Griffin (18-8) — At 47:35

6. 155lbs: Marc Diakiese (14-5) vs. Vyacheslav Borschchev (6-1) — At 46:14

5. 135lbs: Sara McMann (12-6) vs. Karol Rosa (15-3) — At 51:18, 2 Cares

4. 125lbs: Batgerel Danaa (12-2) vs. Chris Gutierrez (17-3) — At 44:44

3. 125lbs: David Dvořák (20-3) vs. Matheus Nicolau (17-2) — At 49:35, 2 Cares (But Split)

2. 185lbs: Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-5) — At 42:21

1. 145lbs: Luis Saldaña (15-7) vs. Bruno Souza (10-2) — At 45:31

