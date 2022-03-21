Dana White: ‘There’s one guy’ who could replace me as UFC president, and it’s not Daniel Cormier

Dana White has been the face of the UFC’s top brass for almost three decades now. And even after his former partners sold the company for a lucrative amount in 2016, he chose to carry on with his role as company president while boosting his net worth, in the process.

While the 52-year-old White is still capable enough to handle the duties of a UFC president, that isn’t stopping him from thinking about the future. During a fight week interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, White says there is already “one guy” tapped to take the big seat once he leaves.

“There’s a formula to what we do and why we’ve been successful. And there is a guy, there’s one guy,” he said.

“There are certain things that I do he wouldn’t be able to do, but the important things that get done over there is what really matters. And this guy could absolutely, positively do it.”

White refused to name the said individual because “nobody would even know who the f–k he is.” But he did rule out one name: Daniel Cormier.

“Daniel Cormier couldn’t do it. I love Daniel, but Daniel couldn’t do it,” he said.

For a little context, Cormier first broached the idea of possibly taking on the UFC president role in a 2020 interview. According to him, anybody “in their right mind” wouldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

“To be at the head of an organization that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help,” Cormier said. “I think what people don’t see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.

“I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

White became the UFC president in 2001 when he and former owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta bought the then-struggling company for $2 million. Many credit them for bringing the UFC and the sport as a whole to the heights and mainstream recognition it enjoys today.