‘I don’t give a f—k about the weight class’ - Ilia Topuria pushes for Paddy Pimblett fight after UFC London

Even after his sensational knockout win over Jai Herbert on Saturday in his lightweight debut at UFC London, Ilia Topuria’s focus remained on Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett. The two men had a physical altercation during fight week, stemming from Pimblett’s unflattering comments about Georgian people.

The number-15 ranked featherweight is aching to settle the score with the UFC’s rising star. During his post-fight media scrum, Topuria once again pushed for a fight with Pimblett. This time, he’s saying weight classes don’t matter.

“With Paddy, I don’t give a f—k about any weight class,” Topuria told the media. “Even if he wanna come and don’t make the weight, I’m gonna fight him. I don’t care about the weight with Paddy.”

The 27-year-old Pimblett already rejected the Topuria fight by taking a page out of Sean O’Malley’s book. But for Topuria, the tides can change if push comes to shove.

“Maybe if Dana stay with him, like, with a gun, maybe yes (the fight could happen),” he said. “And they force him to go inside the cage with me, maybe.

“Otherwise, I don’t think so. I don’t think he has the balls to fight me.”

With the win over Herbert, the 25-year-old Topuria improves his record to 12-0. Three of his last four wins have now ended by knockout, two of which ended in the first round.