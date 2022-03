Hey all, it’s good to be back. Last week, my family and I moved from NYC to Copenhagen, Denmark and it’s been a massive logistical challenge. In fact, we aren't even settled enough to get to experience culture shock. I won’t be streaming on twitch for a while but I will be sharing some photos and thoughts on the new Adventure at Denny’s on instagram @chris_rini if you’d like to see what’s going on.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris