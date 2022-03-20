UFC London’s Tom Aspinall calls out Tai Tuivasa following submission of Alexander Volkov

England’s Tom Aspinall has his sights set on a heavyweight showdown against Tai Tuivasa following his submission victory over Alexander Volkov in last night’s UFC London main event.

Aspinall, who got the better of Volkov both standing and on the ground, called out Australian fan-favorite Tuivasa in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

“I’ve been telling everybody all week I’m born for this!” an ecstatic Aspinall said following his first-round thrashing of Volkov (h/t MMA Fighting). “The secret is self-belief. I believe in myself. I believe in myself because of everybody around me.”

“We drink beer in the U.K., not just in Australia,” he added. “Mr. Tai Tuivasa, next time you come to the U.K. Let’s do it. I’m ready for you.”

Tuivasa, 29, is one of the most entertaining brawlers in the division, but ‘Bam Bam’ is perhaps most well known — and liked — for his post-fight ‘shoey’ celebration, where the Aussie chugs a beer from a shoe to celebrate his victories.

Aspinall, who likes a pint of beer or two himself, admitted to being a ‘shoey virgin’ at the UFC Fight Night 204 post-fight press conference but is open to a shoey faceoff with Tuivasa in the future.