Khamzat Chimaev invites Conor McGregor to train with him and Darren Till ahead of UFC comeback

Surging UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has extended an invitation to Conor McGregor ahead of the Irishman’s UFC comeback later this year.

Chimaev, 27, has formed an unlikely bromance with Liverpool’s Darren Till and believes McGregor would feel right at home training with them in Las Vegas,

‘Borz’, who is currently training in Vegas ahead of his highly anticipated welterweight matchup with Gilbert Burns at UFC 272, sent out an invitation to McGregor via Twitter.

If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/xwMGUe9qve — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 18, 2022

“If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA,” Chimaev wrote.

McGregor recently began training again after months of inactivity due to him snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. ‘The Notorious’ has gained roughly 22 pounds of muscle mass since July 2021 and teased a welterweight showdown against Kamaru Usman in his UFC return.

“I just don’t really see myself coming back to 155 again,” he told The Mac Life. “I’m eating, I’m lifting, I’m training, and I’m not cutting calories. So this is my natural state. I can go even bigger. I like myself at 170. I’ve always had a great time when I’ve had a full camp at 170—with correct preparation: the Diaz 2 rematch and the [Donald Cerrone] fight in particular…They were probably some of my best performances inside the UFC Octagon and without any calorie deficiency whatsoever.”

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.”