Kamaru Usman laughs off Conor McGregor’s callout: ‘You guys want a murder scene?’

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman, anyone?

Not a chance, says UFC welterweight champ Usman.

McGregor, who has put on some serious muscle mass over the past few months, doesn’t see himself fighting at 155 pounds again and has called for a welterweight title shot in his comeback fight.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor told The Mac Life on St. Patrick’s Day.

Usman finds it hilarious that McGregor, who used to compete at featherweight, believes he would even stand a chance against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ let alone KO him.

Usman, 34, laughed off McGregor’s claims and joked that he would probably be charged with murder after disposing of ‘The Notorious’ in the Octagon.

You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

He said he’s gonna do what???? pic.twitter.com/trwKXrYYQx — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

Usman is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Colby Covington in a championship bout that marked the Nigerian’s fifth defense of the welterweight title and second title victory over Covington.

McGregor, on the other hand, plummeted to #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings following his stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fight was stopped after McGregor broke his leg in the first round, but the Irishman expects to return to the Octagon stronger than ever, predicting an easy knockout victory against Usman.