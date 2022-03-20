Video: Arnold Allen spoils Dan Hooker’s return to 145 lbs with standing TKO at UFC London

The co-main event of UFC London didn’t last very long. The UFC’s #7 ranked featherweight, Arnold Allen, scored himself a first-round standing TKO on the #8 ranked lightweight, Dan Hooker, to extend his winning streak to eleven.

Allen started swinging right away with combinations, and Hooker was getting tagged up. Hooker was rocked by those punches and started to back himself up to the cage. Under duress, Hooker managed to connect with a blow that dropped Allen to one knee. From there, Allen quickly recovered, and returned to throwing punches in bunches.

Once Arnold wobbled Hooker again, he didn’t let him off the hook. He kept pouring on the punishment, switching back and forth from punches, to elbows, and then back to punches. There were even a few knees thrown in there. This is as aggressive as Allen has ever looked, and he did it against a big name opponent.

Allen stunned Hooker then went OFF #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/d3W64rNx30 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Aprovechando la localía @Arnoldbfa vence a Dan Hooker por la vía de TKO #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/5OUobfd2Ll — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 19, 2022