UFC Vegas 49 medical suspensions: Priscila Cachoeira, 4 others facing potential six-month terms

Priscila Cachoeira earned a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus for her slugfest with Ji Yeon Kim at UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday night, but ‘Zombie Girl’ could be away from the Octagon for a while because of it.

Cachoeira received a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for her nose and hand fractures. To avoid being on the sidelines, she must have a right nasomaxillary suture fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor, Oral and Maxillofacial (OMF) surgeon or ophthalmologist and a metacarpal base fracture cleared by an orthopedic doctor. Without those clearances, the Brazilian will be ineligible to return until August.

Joining Cachoeira is Armen Petrosyan, Ramona Pascual, Jonathan Martinez and Carlos Hernandez, who also received six-month terms.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Bobby Green: Suspended until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Wellington Turman: Suspended until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Misha Cirkunov: Suspended until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Priscila Cachoeira (right nasomaxillary suture fracture, metacarpal base fracture): Must have right nasomaxillary suture fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor, Oral and Maxillofacial (OMF) surgeon or ophthalmologist and metacarpal base fracture cleared by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 13 and no contact until March 29

Ji Yeon Kim (laceration repair): Suspended until April and no contact until March 29

Arman Tsarukyan: Suspended until March 20 and no contact until March 13

Joel Álvarez (laceration repair): Suspended until April 13 and no contact until March 29

Armen Petrosyan (left foot): Must have X-ray of left foot. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension/no contest until April 13 and no contact until March 29

Gregory Rodrigues (lacerations): Must have lacerations on right face and left leg cleared by doctor or no contest until April. No contact until March 29

Rong Zhu: Suspended until April 13 and no contact until March 29

Josiane Nunes: Suspended until March 13 and no contact until March 6

Ramona Pascual (bilateral nasal bone fracture): Must have bilateral nasal bone fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor, Oral and Maxillofacial (OMF) surgeon or ophthalmologist or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Jonathan Martinez (left foot): Must have X-ray of left foot. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 29 and no contact until March 22

Alejandro Perez: Suspended until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Carlos Hernandez (left knee): Must have MRI of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 29 and no contact until March 20

Victor Altamirano: Suspended until March 29 and no contact until March 20