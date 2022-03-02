UFC 272 midweek betting odds: Colby Covington favored over Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 is going down this Saturday (March 5th) at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ve got a good old fashion grudge match sitting atop the PPV main card, as the UFC’s #1 ranked welterweight, Colby Covington, squares off with former friend, teammate, and the promotion’s #6 ranked 170-pounder, Jorge Masvidal. Before we get to that though, let’s go ahead and take a look at the betting odds for this bad blood matchup.

The oddsmakers are strongly siding with Covington here, which isn’t a real shocker since the champ Kamaru Usman is really the only man that seems to have an answer for Colby at this moment in time. Covington’s moneyline is on deck at around -320, with a +250 comeback on Masvidal.

Jorge actually hasn’t won a match since winning the BMF belt in his bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019, but to be fair he has only fought twice, and both times were to the champ Usman. Masvidal has proven to be quite lethal, but against a stifling style like Covington’s it’s hard to envision him getting the space he needs to do damage. These odds check out.

