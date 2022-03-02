Masvidal says Covington ‘robbed’ Jon Jones of money and clothes that ‘don’t even fit him’

Ahead of their grudge match at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal continues to spill some details about former training partner and best friend Colby Covington. In a recent tell-all interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, “Gamebred” touched on several topics, one of them being Covington’s strained relationship with former UFC champion Jon Jones.

Jones and Covington – who were college roommates – have been trading shots for years. But Masvidal says “Bones” warned him about Covington while revealing some supposed incidents of theft.

“Jon Jones warned me numerous times. Me and Jon Jones weren’t even cool like that, we hadn’t spoken too much,” Masvidal said. “But he sent a couple messages to me via our managers at the time, like, ‘Man, watch this guy. He stole my clothes; my clothes don’t even fit him. He robbed me of money before he left the room. I never talked to him again.’

“And then Colby would just bad-mouth Jon Jones. Always to me in the room, like, ‘Jon Jones this, Jon Jones that…’ I was a Jon Jones fan, we were watching his fight, and he’s like, ‘Man, this guy’s a piece of shit. He used to f—ng do this and that, this and that.’ I’m like, there’s always three sides of the story: there’s yours, there’s mine and the truth.”

Throughout the interview, Masvidal spoke about how Covington would change his tune once confronted by people he previously spoke ill about. One other instance he revealed was a supposed altercation between Covington and some Russian fighters at the American Top Team.

“He said some things about Khabib Nurmagomedov. We got a bunch of Russians here. Guess what? Those Russians got him in the bathroom because he was in the sauna. Like, four or five of them and they told him, ‘Hey brother, you cannot talk like this.’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m sorry!’ Apologetic as hell,” Masvidal said.

“At the time, we weren’t cool at all, ‘cause he had already ripped off my coach. So I was like, ‘I hope they f—k him up. And if he thinks I’m gonna jump in for anything, the only thing I’m gonna jump in for is to kick his f—ng teeth in.’ So I was hoping these Russians were gonna take him out.

“But he was such a coward, like, ‘No, no, no. Never again, bro. I’m just trying to make my mark, make my brand and my name.’ They were like, ‘Don’t disrespect Khabib.’

“They cornered him here, and this guy just cowered out. If you press on me like that, man, it could be eight of you. I’m gonna do something about it. Something’s gonna happen.”

UFC 272 happens this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Co-headlining the event is the newly-booked 160-pound catchweight bout between former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and Renato Moicano.