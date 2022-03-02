Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL has UFC implications Amanda Nunes, Cyborg, and Kayla Harrison in separate promotions feels very 2006. By Chris Rini Mar 2, 2022, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL has UFC implications Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Kayla Harrison, PFL, UFC Chris Rini It’s a tragedy if Kayla Harrison never fights Cyborg or Amanda Nunes. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL has UFC implications MMA SQUARED: Green headlines UFC event (but read the fine print)! View all 293 stories Get the latest gear UFC 272 Event T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Super Necessary T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Gamebred T-Shirt Colby Chaos Covington T-Shirt Colby Covington Miami T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal Action Figure With BMF Belt More From Bloody Elbow Álvarez shares photos of cuts suffered at UFC Vegas 49 UFC Vegas 49: Fights to make Makhachev welcomes ‘easy fight’ with McGregor Kyiv mayor Klitschko reveals Ukraine is approaching a ‘humanitarian crisis’ UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green - Winners and Losers Cormier bemused by Rockhold’s Costa call out Loading comments...
