MMA SQUARED: Kayla Harrison re-signing with PFL has UFC implications

Amanda Nunes, Cyborg, and Kayla Harrison in separate promotions feels very 2006.

By Chris Rini
It’s a tragedy if Kayla Harrison never fights Cyborg or Amanda Nunes.
Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

