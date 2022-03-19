 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC London: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s straight armbar tapout of Alexander Volkov

Tom Aspinall finished Alexander Volkov at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A victorious Tom Aspinall after tapping out Alexander Volkov at UFC London.
A victorious Tom Aspinall after tapping out Alexander Volkov at UFC London.
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tom Aspinall continues to climb the heavyweight ladder with another finish win. At UFC London’s main event, the Brit made quick work of Alexander Volkov, tapping out ‘Drago’ in the first round with a straight armbar. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 24 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...