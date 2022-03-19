UFC London: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s straight armbar tapout of Alexander Volkov

Tom Aspinall continues to climb the heavyweight ladder with another finish win. At UFC London’s main event, the Brit made quick work of Alexander Volkov, tapping out ‘Drago’ in the first round with a straight armbar. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
If aspinal wins early give him Jon Jones— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022
I got Aspinall first round finish #UFCLondon— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 19, 2022
Aspinall is a legit title challenger! Great hand speed, good TDs, great GnP strikes, young and fun to watch! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022
Man this guys a monster that was too easy heavyweight has a real problem— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022
I love watching perfectly timed takedowns— Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) March 19, 2022
He fought an incredibly smart fight#UFCLondon
Tom Aspinall does not move like he's 252lb!! What an absolute performance!!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 19, 2022
He has the potential to be a real contender at the top of the Heavyweight division #UFCLondon
Congrats to Tom Aspinall . Big win .. the division has a new title contender. #UFCLondon— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 19, 2022
Wow. I’m definitely going to the next #UFCLondon, insane card!— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 19, 2022
What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022
Making it look easy!— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2022
Man that’s was a beat down. UK fans spoiled tonight #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2022
Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 19, 2022
Some people move a certain way that makes you take a note. Add the submission skills to it and he is as dangerous as can be! #UFCLondon— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2022
Love it. Not a mark on his face. Made it look easy.— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022
Congratulations Tom Aspinall! #UFCLondon delivers again!
Congratulations Tom aspinall top heavyweight contender for the world to watch. #ufclondon. #humbleones— Danny Roberts #HC (@DanHotChocolate) March 19, 2022
